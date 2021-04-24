Advertisement

Singer sharp, and unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers 2-1

Kansas City Royals' Josh Staumont celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the...
Kansas City Royals' Josh Staumont celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Royals won 2-1. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and the Kansas City Royals took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit in a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning.

Singer allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Matthew Boyd was on the wrong end of this pitcher’s duel, allowing one earned run and three hits in eight innings.

The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

