Preds top fading Chicago 3-1, tighten hold on 4th in Central

Nashville Predators celebrate the goal of Luke Kunin (11) as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender...
Nashville Predators celebrate the goal of Luke Kunin (11) as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Juuse Saros made 29 saves, Luke Kunin scored for the third straight game and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1.

Ryan Johansen and Erik Haula lso also scored for the Predators, who improved to 26-21-2 (54 points) and strengthened their grip on fourth place and the final playoff berth in the Central Division.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored with 3:19 left in the third period to spoil Saros’s shutout bid.

Nashville finished its season series with Chicago at 7-0-1.

Malcolm Subban stopped 25 shots in his second straight start.

The loss left fading Chicago, in sixth place in the Central with 49 points (22-21-5), five behind Nashville with eight games remaining.

