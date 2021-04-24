Preds top fading Chicago 3-1, tighten hold on 4th in Central

CHICAGO (AP) - Juuse Saros made 29 saves, Luke Kunin scored for the third straight game and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1.

Ryan Johansen and Erik Haula lso also scored for the Predators, who improved to 26-21-2 (54 points) and strengthened their grip on fourth place and the final playoff berth in the Central Division.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored with 3:19 left in the third period to spoil Saros’s shutout bid.

Nashville finished its season series with Chicago at 7-0-1.

Malcolm Subban stopped 25 shots in his second straight start.

The loss left fading Chicago, in sixth place in the Central with 49 points (22-21-5), five behind Nashville with eight games remaining.

4/23/2021 10:46:06 PM (GMT -4:00)