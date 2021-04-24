Advertisement

Piña’s pinch-hit homer powers Brewers over Cubs 4-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Manny Piña connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Chicago Cubs for a 4-3 victory.

Brent Suter worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games.

Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities, working around a leadoff walk.

Keston Hiura had three hits and Kolten Wong finished with two as the Brewers bounced back from a 15-2 loss in the series opener Friday.

Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which had won four in a row.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/24/2021 6:19:51 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex

Latest News

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) puts up a shot against Detroit Pistons' Josh Jackson (20)...
Pacers use late 12-0 run to beat Pistons 115-109
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first...
Heat waste big lead, then hang on late to beat Bulls 106-101
Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings defenseman...
Benn scores in OT, lifts Stars to 2-1 win over Red Wings
Jack Brannigan, Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers all hit solo homers on the afternoon and Carter...
No. 6 Irish erase nine-run deficit to sweep doubleheader, claim series over Boston College
Kansas City Royals' Josh Staumont celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the...
Singer sharp, and unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers 2-1