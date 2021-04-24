Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse prepares for Senior Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday over at Arlotta Stadium, Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse will be honoring their seven graduates and eight seniors on senior day.

The Irish will be taking on Louisville for a second time this season.

The Irish came away victorious in the first meeting back in March.

With a stacked graduating class, Saturday will be a day of celebrating for the Fighting Irish.

“The people that are apart of this program, they’re special,” head coach Christine Halfpenny said. “Notre Dame as one of my players did say, Notre Dame is a special place for special people. For us to all get to use Saturday to really honor and celebrate and champion our seniors and our graduates who have done so much to put this program in a position where we can compete for ACC and national titles is something that’s special to all of us, our staff. I think there will be some emotions on Saturday. It’s hard not to with everything they’ve put into it and how much we believe in them and value them, every single one of them.”

Notre Dame wraps up the regular season against Louisville on Saturday at 1. The game will be on ACC Network Extra.

