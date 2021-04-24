No. 6 Irish drop series opener to Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The sixth-ranked Notre Dame baseball team could not get it going at the plate and dropped the series opener to Boston College 10-0 Friday night at Harrington Athletics Village.

Boston College (16-19, 6-16 ACC) scored in each of the first three innings to build an early 5-0 lead. That was all the offense they needed as the Irish (18-8, 16-8 ACC) were shut out for just the second time this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Boston College jumped out to the early lead in the bottom of the first. The Eagles loaded the bases with no outs but only mustered one run as Will Mercer did not allow a hit the rest of the inning. Mercer got a strikeout, flyout to right and a ground out to end the inning and limit the damage to just one run.

The Eagles added a run in the second inning as Daniel Baruch took a Mercer fastball the other way for a solo home run. The Eagles used the long ball in the third inning courtesy of Ramon Jimenez with a three-run shot. After three innings of play, Boston College held a 5-0 lead.

Boston College put the game out of reach in the fifth inning when they had their biggest inning of the game with four runs scored.

UP NEXT

The Irish will look to even the series Saturday afternoon when the two teams hit the field again. Due to impending rain in the forecast on Sunday, the Irish and Eagles will play a doubleheader to conclude the series. The first game will start at 2 p.m. ET with the second game to follow directly after the first game concludes. The Irish will throw lefty John Michael Bertrand in the first game in hopes of evening the series.