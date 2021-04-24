No. 5 Irish earn 15-11 victory over No. 19 Louisville

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Kasey Choma netted five goals and Andie Aldave notched four goals and 12 draw controls as #5 Notre Dame closed the regular season with a 15-11 victory over #19 Louisville on Saturday afternoon at Arlotta Stadium.

Maddie Howe matched Choma with a game-high five points on three goals and two assists while Jackie Wolak collected four points on a goal and a trio of assists. Madison Ahern rounded out the Irish scoring with a pair of goals.

Erin McBride and Hannah Dorney each caused a pair of Louisville turnovers while Savannah Buchanan led the Irish with three ground balls.

Bridget Deehan stopped 11 shots to earn the victory in goal for Notre Dame.

As a team, the Irish converted 6-of-8 free position shots and went a perfect 18-for-18 on clears.

HOW IT HAPPENEDThe Irish jumped out to a 6-2 lead with two goals from Ahern and Howe along with markers by Choma and Aldave. Choma added her second at the 4:16 mark to give the Irish a 7-3 lead at the break.

After the Cardinals made it 7-5, the Irish went on a 6-0 run and kept the Cardinals off the board for 11:30 of play. Aldave netted three goals in the stretch while Choma, Wolak and Howe also added tallies in the scoring streak.

Louisville got back within five at 13-8 before Choma scored her fourth with 9:41 to play. The Cardinals scored the next three goals before Choma netted her fifth of the day in the final minute to account for the 15-11 final.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Kasey Choma has scored 11 goals in the last two Irish victories.

Saturday marked Bridget Deehan’s seventh game this season with double-digit saves.

Saturday marked Maddie Howe’s third five+ point performance of the season.

Savannah Buchanan is up to a team-high 25 caused turnovers this season and leads the ACC with a mark of 1.92 caused turnovers per game.

UP NEXT