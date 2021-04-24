Advertisement

National Drug Take Back Day helps people dispose of unwanted drugs

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Indiana State Police has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help collect unwanted drugs.

Saturday from 10 to 2, people with drugs like pills or cough syrup that they no longer need could drop them off at any Indiana State Police Post.

This is part of a national campaign aimed at safely disposing of prescription drugs to help avoid the drugs getting into the wrong hands and potentially being abused.

“Many times when there is an overdose death, those drugs came from maybe not your home, but maybe a friend’s or family member’s home that somebody took to abuse,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.

For more info on where you can take unwanted drugs even though Saturday’s event is over, click here.

