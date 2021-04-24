Advertisement

Minor sharp as Royals roll to 6-2 win over Mize, Tigers

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) delivers against the Detroit Tigers during...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Mike Minor held Detroit hitless until the fifth inning, and Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O’Hearn homered off Casey Mize to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 6-2 victory over the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman went deep for Detroit in the fifth, but by then the Tigers were trailing 6-0 after another rough start for Mize.

The top pick in the 2018 draft earned his first big league win earlier this month when he held Houston scoreless for seven innings.

Since then, Mize has allowed 11 runs in two outings against Oakland and Kansas City.

Minor allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

4/23/2021 10:16:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

