Mercedes gets 4 more hits, White Sox beat Rangers 9-7

CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie sensation Yermín Mercedes added to his scorching start with four hits, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 9-7 despite blowing a five-run lead.

Yoán Moncada had three hits and a home run.

Liam Hendriks got the final five outs and the White Sox moved above .500 for the first time this season.

They won for the fourth time in five games even though Texas’ Adolis García hit two more homers.

Chicago was rolling along with a 5-0 lead after chasing Dane Dunning in a five-run third, but the game turned quickly.

4/24/2021 1:10:40 AM (GMT -4:00)