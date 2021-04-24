Ian Book hosts football camp for Michiana kids

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday morning at the Soccerzone in Granger, former Irish quarterback Ian Book gave back to the Michiana community and hosted his first football camp.

Kids ages 6 to 16 got one-on-one instruction from the former Irish signal caller.

“I learned how to do some more things and get better at things, and to never give up on opportunities,” said camper Roman Valdez.

“He’s nice and he’s Notre Dame’s quarterback. He’s really good at football.” campers Jake Bogunia and Tagg Scollon said.

A camper even came all the way from Colorado to participate.

Afterwards, Book took pictures with every camper.

“Everything was fun, the drills, seeing Ian Book,” camper Housten Gorhouse said.

Book says he had fun, but so did the campers. As they got to meet their favorite football player.

“It was awesome,” Book said. “To be able to come out here and give back and have these kids with a smile on their face throwing around the football, it’s a dream come true. I’ve been wanting to have a camp for a long time and I want to have a lot more. Just to come out here and let them run around and teach them a few things, it’s everything I wanted it to be.”

Of course by this time next weekend, Book will know where he will selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But today was just about giving back, and Book can’t wait to put together more football camps in the future.

He would love to continue to give back in Michiana and his hometown of El Dorado Hills in California.

