Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex

Latest News

South Bend Symphony uses musical innovation to connect with artists
South Bend Symphony uses musical innovation to connect with artists
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Murder, other charges filed against man in shooting of girl at McDonald’s drive-thru
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is once again available but not all Americans are interested.
J&J vaccine resumes, supply may outweigh demand
If you are looking for a way to spruce up your home or your lawn, head to the Home and Outdoor...
Plymouth hosts annual Home and Outdoor Show