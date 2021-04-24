Advertisement

Four Flags Antique Mall hosting open house under new ownership

Four Flags is now under new ownership and they want to show you how they’ve worked to improve...
Four Flags is now under new ownership and they want to show you how they’ve worked to improve the antique mall with door prizes, refreshments, and discounts on some of the treasures they have.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Enjoy an open house and find unique items at the Four Flags Antique Mall in Niles.

They’re having a special sale through Sunday where people can check out their open house.

Four Flags is now under new ownership and they want to show you how they’ve worked to improve the antique mall with door prizes, refreshments, and discounts on some of the treasures they have.

They host dozens of vendor booths and there’s always something new to see when you stop by.

“We’re able to give a diverse range of items and stuff, and really trying to focus on something for everybody. I really can’t think of somebody who’d come in here and not find something they’d want,” said Four Flags Antique Mall owner Bill Lakeville.

They’re open from 10:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M. every day except for Sundays when they open at noon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in...
Crews respond to Elkhart fire

Latest News

South Bend Orthopedics is now adopting new protocols for prescription limits, thanks to the 525...
South Bend Orthopedics adopts new protocols for opioid prescriptions
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Students spread mulch to neighbors in the area as an annual service to educate the public on...
Notre Dame students protect neighbors from lead with Mulch Madness
They held a job fair to try and fill several roles ranging from sports coaches to maintenance...
South Bend VPA host job fair for kids 15-21