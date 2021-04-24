Four Flags Antique Mall hosting open house under new ownership

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Enjoy an open house and find unique items at the Four Flags Antique Mall in Niles.

They’re having a special sale through Sunday where people can check out their open house.

Four Flags is now under new ownership and they want to show you how they’ve worked to improve the antique mall with door prizes, refreshments, and discounts on some of the treasures they have.

They host dozens of vendor booths and there’s always something new to see when you stop by.

“We’re able to give a diverse range of items and stuff, and really trying to focus on something for everybody. I really can’t think of somebody who’d come in here and not find something they’d want,” said Four Flags Antique Mall owner Bill Lakeville.

They’re open from 10:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M. every day except for Sundays when they open at noon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.