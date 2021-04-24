First Alert Forecast: Rain Showers End Saturday, Staying Cool Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers clearing out with a chance of an isolated shower through midnight. Then remaining mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures dropping into the upper 30s for most. Low of 38.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. No chance of rain. Cooler with a wind coming out of the North. Breezy with winds between 10-15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 53.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds throughout the day with winds shifting out of the South. The warmer air will be coming in with most of the area in the 70s by the afternoon. High of 73.

TUESDAY: The dry pattern continues with a mixture of sun and clouds. The warming trend continues with the southerly breeze all day. High likely reaching into the low 80s. High of 82.

LONGE RANGE: Rain showers move in on Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. The unsettled pattern continues through Thursday with skies beginning to clear on Friday. A few showers will be possible Friday and into next weekend as well. So enjoy Monday and Tuesday to the fullest before the rain showers move back in!

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, April 24th 2021

Saturday’s High: 53

Saturday’s Low: 44

Precipitation: 0.17″

