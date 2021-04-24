Advertisement

DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.

The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

DMX was a father of 15 children.

His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST. It will be broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
