Advertisement

City officials celebrate arbor day at Pinhook Park

The mayor and other city leaders planted a tree on Arbor Day like they do every year, but...
The mayor and other city leaders planted a tree on Arbor Day like they do every year, but they’re not the only ones who got in on the action.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -City leaders gathered for the Venues Parks and Arts annual tree giveaway.

The mayor and other city leaders planted a tree on Arbor Day like they do every year, but they’re not the only ones who got in on the action.

Everyone who showed up got to take home their own tree.

This event also celebrated the several improvements made at Pinhook Park over the past year including their new native tree trail.

“Its very popular every year. Earlier this year we gave away about 140 trees. Today there were 100. Next week I think there’s another hundred and we want to continue to build our tree canopy,” said South Bend VPA Director Aaron Perri.

The next tree giveaway is April 24th, and it’s happening at Howard park.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in...
Crews respond to Elkhart fire

Latest News

The rain limited the event, but people still stopped by to pick up a free seedling of...
34th annual Arbor/Earth day festival educates at Leeper Park
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Mack
Berrien County Health Department
Vaccine Tracker: Berrien County vaccine demand in decline
Corporal Scott Severns was shot during a robbery attempt in South Bend, back on April 21, 2006,...
SBPD remembers fallen officer