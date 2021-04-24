City officials celebrate arbor day at Pinhook Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -City leaders gathered for the Venues Parks and Arts annual tree giveaway.

The mayor and other city leaders planted a tree on Arbor Day like they do every year, but they’re not the only ones who got in on the action.

Everyone who showed up got to take home their own tree.

This event also celebrated the several improvements made at Pinhook Park over the past year including their new native tree trail.

“Its very popular every year. Earlier this year we gave away about 140 trees. Today there were 100. Next week I think there’s another hundred and we want to continue to build our tree canopy,” said South Bend VPA Director Aaron Perri.

The next tree giveaway is April 24th, and it’s happening at Howard park.

