Brian Kelly wants transfers to be the right fit

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football is heading into its final week of spring practice and this past month has been a time for the early enrollees to get their feet wet but also the transfers.

The transfer portal has become a hot topic across college football.

The Irish surprised some when they scooped up Jack Coan from Wisconsin after last season.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says navigating the transfer portal as a program is tricky, as they want to be careful in selecting players who can easily stick to the Notre Dame standard and be a good fit.

“But it has to fit right,” Kelly said. “It’s gotta be the right fit for your university and your program. It has to be part of what you do in your program and recruiting to be monitoring it and looking at it and measuring each and every year as to whether there is a particular fit for your football team.”

Next week will be the Blue-Gold game over at Notre Dame Stadium so fans will be able to see Jack Coan in action for the first time.

