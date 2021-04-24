Advertisement

34th annual Arbor/Earth day festival educates at Leeper Park

The rain limited the event, but people still stopped by to pick up a free seedling of vegetables, flowers, or herbs.
The rain limited the event, but people still stopped by to pick up a free seedling of vegetables, flowers, or herbs.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -People in South Bend celebrated Arbor Day at the 34th annual Arbor Day celebration in Leeper Park.

The rain limited the event, but people still stopped by to pick up a free seedling of vegetables, flowers, or herbs.

People also got to take home a free spruce tree to plant at home.

The educational event helped promote ways people can practice sustainability in their everyday lives.

“So today’s all about celebrating our care for the planet and knowing that everything we do and buy and the cars that we drive are all connected to lowering our footprint,” said Arbor/Earth day celebration host Diana Mendelshon.

Mendelsohn said to be on the lookout for other events she’s hosting this summer.

