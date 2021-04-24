2nd Chance: Mack
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.
Meet Mack!
Mack is one-years-old. He is a young, strong dog and will need further training to help him succeed.
He needs a yard with a secure fence and no small children.
This handsome boy is very loving, and in need of a forever home!
If you want to adopt Mack or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.