Woman sentenced for role in deadly South Bend crash
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is sentenced to 19 years for her role in a deadly crash in South Bend last year.
Officials say 30-year-old Raeaunna White crashed into a car at Lincoln Way West and North Bendix Drive back on June 28, causing a chain reaction.
47-year-old Tajuanna Norris and 37-year-old Tony Griffen were both killed in the accident.
The crash also left two others in critical condition, including a 5-year-old boy.
White pled guilty to her charges back on February 11.
