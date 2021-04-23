Advertisement

Woman sentenced for role in deadly South Bend crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is sentenced to 19 years for her role in a deadly crash in South Bend last year.

Officials say 30-year-old Raeaunna White crashed into a car at Lincoln Way West and North Bendix Drive back on June 28, causing a chain reaction.

47-year-old Tajuanna Norris and 37-year-old Tony Griffen were both killed in the accident.

The crash also left two others in critical condition, including a 5-year-old boy.

White pled guilty to her charges back on February 11.

