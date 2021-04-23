Advertisement

Vucevic dominates as Bulls pound Hornets 108-91

he Bulls built a 14-point halftime lead and put this one out of reach in the third quarter on the way to their third win in four games.
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots over Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges during the first...
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots over Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds, Coby White and Thaddeus Young scored 18 apiece and the Chicago Bulls beat the struggling Charlotte Hornets 108-91. The Bulls built a 14-point halftime lead and put this one out of reach in the third quarter on the way to their third win in four games. They are 6-10 since a shakeup at the trade deadline that landed Vucevic from Orlando. He made 8 of 13 shots and had six assists. Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 16 points. Miles Bridges scored 13 as the Hornets lost for the sixth time in seven games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

