Vaccine Tracker: Berrien County vaccine demand in decline

By Zach Horner
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re continuing to follow the drop in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana and Michigan. Today, we’re checking in with the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) who says they’re seeing that decline at the county level.

BCHD reports that this is the first week their clinics we not at capacity. That’s not great news for getting toward herd immunity of 70-80% fully vaccinated, but one upside is there is more than enough appointment availability.

“The longer we go without some appreciable level of heard immunity, the more opportunity COVID-19 has to genetically mutate, become more virulent, more contagious, more dangerous for our health, and the longer this pandemic will drag on,” Gillian Conrad says. She is the Communications Manager for BCHD.

Here’s where you can go to sign up through the county: http://berriencounty.org/1643/Coronavirus-Disease-COVID-19

To try and reach more residents the Berrien County Health Department is pivoting away from mass vaccination sites and trying a more hyper-local approach to reach underserved communities and fight vaccine hesitancy.

“We know mass vaccination strategies work really well for that initial wave of people really motivated to get their vaccine, but as we are pivoting into this next phase of our vaccination rollout we start to see some of the smaller community-based, neighborhood-based, vaccination clinics with walk-in options available; making those appointments, those vaccinations, accessible and in familiar and easy to get to locations,” Conrad says.

St. Joseph County and the City of South Bend also unveiled their new COVID-19 data hub for tracking cases and vaccination efforts: https://coviddatahub.southbendin.gov/vaccination-data

“We’re approaching something of a plateau in our vaccine rollout. There are 30 different sites across the county where vaccine is available. There’s very good appointment availability same day or next day,” Deputy Health Officer for the county Dr. Mark Fox says. “But with the widespread community transmission, with the prevalence of variants in the county, for us to be successful we can’t afford to be complacent with mitigation strategies or our vaccine effort.”

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

