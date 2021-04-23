Advertisement

The Shirt for 2021 Notre Dame football games unveiled

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a longtime Notre Dame football tradition that was able to get somewhat back to normal this year as the official Notre Dame football shirt for the 2021 season was unveiled on Friday.

Last year’s unveiling was strictly virtual but this year, students were able to see in person what shirt they will be rocking throughout the 2021 campaign.

This year’s Shirt is kelly green with “Strong and True” written across the chess with a Notre Dame helmet in the middle.

The back of The Shirt is a quote from Ara Parseghian that reads, “As long as there is unity, there is strength.”

It’s the 33rd installment of the shirt and after an unprecedented year, the committee wanted The Shirt to bring people together.

" This year’s shirt is really unique in the fact that coming off a very interesting year and an interesting football season,” The Shirt committee president Devin Diggs said. “We’re really hopeful for next year. I think that this shirt really exemplifies that we’re going to be back together hopefully. So I think that this shirt does kind of show the unity of Notre Dame and the strength that we’ve shown in the past year and our traditions remaining strong despite all of the challenging circumstances. I think fans will really enjoy it and I think it really does celebrate the Notre Dame tradition that we all know and love.”

The Shirt is available to purchase at the Hammes online bookstore.

All proceeds go towards The Shirt Charity which helps students with unexpected medical expenses and Notre Dame student clubs and organizations.

