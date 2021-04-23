St. Joseph County prepping for leaf pickup
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County appears poised to partially fund a leaf pickup program for the next three years.
A tentative contract will go before the board of commissioners at a meeting next Tuesday.
The proposal caps the county’s annual contribution at $424,000.
That money will be used to subsidize the rates paid by homeowners.
Homeowner rates in the first year will range from $99-$249.
The program will provide four leaf pickup passes.
Early bird registration begins June 1. The first 3,000 subscribers will qualify for the early-bird $99 rate.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.