St. Joseph County prepping for leaf pickup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County appears poised to partially fund a leaf pickup program for the next three years.

A tentative contract will go before the board of commissioners at a meeting next Tuesday.

The proposal caps the county’s annual contribution at $424,000.

That money will be used to subsidize the rates paid by homeowners.

Homeowner rates in the first year will range from $99-$249.

The program will provide four leaf pickup passes.

Early bird registration begins June 1. The first 3,000 subscribers will qualify for the early-bird $99 rate.

