St. Joseph County officials worried about vaccine hesitancy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County are worried about vaccine hesitancy.

Overall, about 27 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, but when you break it down by zip code, that rate is 38.4 percent around Granger, and 13.7 percent in the zip code that includes South Bend’s Rum Village neighborhood and Riley High School.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing vaccine hesitancy for a variety of reasons. One of those being individuals who haven’t taken this virus seriously from the beginning. And I don’t know what it’s going to take to get these folks to take this seriously,” says South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

On average, St. Joseph County is still experiencing about 90 new COVID cases a day, and currently 55 residents are hospitalized with COVID.

