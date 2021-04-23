St. Joseph County 4H Fair hosts “Taste of the Fair”

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer isn’t here yet, but you can still get your hands on some tasty fair food.

The St. Joseph County 4H Fair is hosting “Taste of the Fair”.

It is taking place in the parking lot of ABC Warehouse, located at 5517 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Vendors are on site selling everything from elephant ears to the classic lemon shakeups.

“The last year has been tough for the Fair,” said Fair board president Jim Caldwell. “And so, this will generate a little income for us as well as the vendors. And it’s a fun opportunity for everyone.”

“Taste of the Fair” will take place from noon until 9 p.m. every day through May 2nd.

