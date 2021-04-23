St. Joseph Co. Council overrides commissioners’ veto of mask-related ordinance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a seven-minute meeting Friday, the St. Joseph County Council overrode the county commissioners’ veto of a mask-related ordinance.

The move simply extends the expiration date of an ordinance that allows the county to fine businesses if employees fail to mask up.

Some council members say they thought the extra time was necessary to allow more people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.