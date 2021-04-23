Advertisement

Spurs beat Pistons 106-91 to snap 5-game home skid

They would face each other in the play-in tournament if the standings remain the same.
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV, center, is pressured by Detroit Pistons guard Josh...
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV, center, is pressured by Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson, left, and forward Saddiq Bey, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Derrick White had 26 points, Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 106-91 on Thursday night to snap a five-game home losing streak. Lonnie Walker added 18 points and Rudy Gay had 14 for San Antonio. Josh Jackson had 29 points to lead Detroit. At 18-42, the Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Spurs have won three of four to move into ninth in the Western Conference ahead of the Golden State Warriors. They would face each other in the play-in tournament if the standings remain the same.

