South Bend police chief: Dept. currently understaffed

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the past 16 months, 20 South Bend police officers have retired.

They leave behind a department that’s short-staffed.

The department is operating with nearly 10 percent fewer officers than is budgeted for.

The department would be fully staffed at 243 officers.

Today it has only 220 officers on staff.

That’s 23 fewer than it should have, a shortage of just shy of ten percent.

But the chief says when you account for family leave and military leave, only 212 officers are now available.

That puts the staffing shortage at around 13 percent.

The shortage is being blamed on retirements, and the COVID-related suspension of training at the police academy.

“I’ve been here 33 years and it’s never been this low. If I had the answer, I’d corner the market on it. I mean we are not alone in this. Just look at what’s happening throughout the country,” says South Bend Police Department Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

“So the caterpillar effect puts us where it be one year, up to three years behind on getting people in. And you know, all you need is two weeks’ notice to retire. So, somebody can leave in two weeks, and it takes a minimum a minimum of 18 months to get a replacement officer in his or her place.”

The department now has three recruits in the academy who are expected to be sworn in in late summer.

Anyone interested in joining the force will find an application on the department website, along with videos that will help you prepare for the physical test given to recruits.

