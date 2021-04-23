Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in North Liberty identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.

Last year, on November 28, someone found skeletal remains along a creek bed in the 2400 block of Stanton Road in North Liberty.

The remains have been positively identified as 43-year-old Rachel Zentz of LaPaz.

Right now, the cause of death is still undetermined.

Anyone with information should contact Michiana Crime Stoppers or St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

