Skeletal remains found in North Liberty identified

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.

Last year, on November 28, someone found skeletal remains along a creek bed in the 2400 block of Stanton Road in North Liberty.

The remains have been positively identified as 43-year-old Rachel Zentz of LaPaz.

Right now, the cause of death is still undetermined.

Anyone with information should contact Michiana Crime Stoppers or St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.