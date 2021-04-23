Advertisement

SBPD remembers fallen officer

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is remembering an officer who died 15 years ago today.

Corporal Scott Severns was shot during a robbery attempt in South Bend, back on April 21, 2006, while he was off duty.

He died two days later.

He was called a hero after protecting the woman he was with from being shot.

The triggerman in the murder, Jeff Finley, was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Mijell Redding was sentenced to 45-years on an attempted robbery charge.

