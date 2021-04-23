Rees: Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner has been ‘exciting to watch’ in spring ball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been well documented that the Notre Dame football team is in a Pyne-Cone battle for the starting quarterback job, between second year player Drew Pyne and transfer quarterback Jack Coan.

However, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has also been impressed with another quarterback on the roster.

That would be early enrollee Tyler Buchner.

Buchner was one of the gems of the 2021 Irish recruiting class.

The dual threat QB was the third highest rated quarterback prospect in the nation according to 247 sports, which is why Buchner has been speculated to be the future face of the Irish football program.

However, Buchner did not play a high school football season last year in California due to the pandemic.

Rees believes Buchner has shaken off some of the rust, and says he’s really starting to impress.

“I think his raw talent and ability has shown up,” Rees said. “His ability to make quick decisions has shown up. The ball comes out of his hand as quickly as anybody we have. Again, same thing. he’s able to drive the ball to different areas of the field, which allows us to stretch it vertically but also the width. The added bonus there is he’s an elite athlete. There’s been some opportunities to get him out in space and that’s really been exciting to watch.”

There will be three more spring practices before Notre Dame fans can watch Buchner in the Blue-Gold spring game on May 1.

That will be a 12:30 PM start time on the Peacock.

