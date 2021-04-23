Advertisement

Rees: Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner has been ‘exciting to watch’ in spring ball

Buchner was one of the gems of the 2021 Irish recruiting class.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been well documented that the Notre Dame football team is in a Pyne-Cone battle for the starting quarterback job, between second year player Drew Pyne and transfer quarterback Jack Coan.

However, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has also been impressed with another quarterback on the roster.

That would be early enrollee Tyler Buchner.

Buchner was one of the gems of the 2021 Irish recruiting class.

The dual threat QB was the third highest rated quarterback prospect in the nation according to 247 sports, which is why Buchner has been speculated to be the future face of the Irish football program.

However, Buchner did not play a high school football season last year in California due to the pandemic.

Rees believes Buchner has shaken off some of the rust, and says he’s really starting to impress.

“I think his raw talent and ability has shown up,” Rees said. “His ability to make quick decisions has shown up. The ball comes out of his hand as quickly as anybody we have. Again, same thing. he’s able to drive the ball to different areas of the field, which allows us to stretch it vertically but also the width. The added bonus there is he’s an elite athlete. There’s been some opportunities to get him out in space and that’s really been exciting to watch.”

There will be three more spring practices before Notre Dame fans can watch Buchner in the Blue-Gold spring game on May 1.

That will be a 12:30 PM start time on the Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
South Bend Orthopedics is now adopting new protocols for prescription limits, thanks to the 525...
South Bend Orthopedics adopts new protocols for opioid prescriptions
A 10-year-old girl from Claypool who was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable brain tumor 2019,...
Claypool girl passes away after fight with rare brain tumor
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Skeletal remains found in North Liberty identified

Latest News

No. 2 Irish fall in overtime to No. 3 Duke, 13-12
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between...
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Jack Brannigan stands at first base after recording a single against Central Michigan.
Irish third baseman Jack Brannigan continues to battle at the plate
Irish outfielder Spencer Myers makes a leaping catch at the wall against NC State.
Notre Dame baseball continues to dominate defensively