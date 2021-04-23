‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ plan to begin Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will begin implementing its recently announced “Rebuilding Our Streets” plan this upcoming Monday.

Officials say the three-year, $25 million plan will improve the overall quality of local streets.

Over 115 streets are scheduled for work this year.

For a breakdown of the city’s 2021 paving list, just click here.

