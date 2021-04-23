Advertisement

Penn rolls over Mishawaka 14-6 in Backyard Brawl at Four Winds Field

The Kingsmen brought out the bats early.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday night, the Penn and Mishawka baseball teams felt like the pros as the two schools played the Backyard Brawl at Four Winds Field, and it was the Kingsmen who came out victorious 14-6.

The Kingsmen brought out the bats early. Ryne Buckley went yard with a three-run blast in the first inning, and Nate Kelly hit a solo shot in the third. Penn also received some insurance on an RBI double from Sean Doi and a two-RBI single from Evan Tuesley. The Kingsmen led 12-0 through the first half of the third inning.

The Cavemen put some runs on the board to avoid the run rule in the fifth inning, but the bats did not do enough to get back in the ball game.

