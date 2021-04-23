Medical Moment: Preventing Parkinson’s risk?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can you prevent Parkinson’s disease?

We’ll tell you about the new research, in today’s Medical Moment.

Nearly one million people are living with Parkinson’s in the U.S., and about 60,000 more are diagnosed with it each year.

But can you lower your risk of getting it?

Martie Salt reports on some new research.

When it comes to exercising, some experts believe the exercise needs to be vigorous to make a difference.

On the flip side, other studies have shown that dairy products, especially milk, may increase your risk.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.