Marisnick stars as Cubs pound Brewers for 4th straight win

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a three-run...
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago won 15-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.

Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season.

Milwaukee had won three in a row.

Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers’ offense.

