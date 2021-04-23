Marisnick stars as Cubs pound Brewers for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.

Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season.

Milwaukee had won three in a row.

Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers’ offense.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/23/2021 6:26:01 PM (GMT -4:00)