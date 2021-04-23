Advertisement

Irish want Kyren Williams to have expanded role

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kyren Williams dominated last season on his way to being the ACC Rookie of the Year.

Williams rushed for more than 1,000 yard for 13 touchdowns.

But he also was the team’s third leading receiver.. Williams had 35 receptions for 313 yards.

It’s that receiving threat that the Irish really want to expand on next season.

“For Kyren’s specifically, it’s about how many different ways can we get him involved in the offense,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “We’re going to add even more to his plate. We’re going to see him line up in other areas of the field. For Kyren, because he has an innate ability in the pass game, it’s going to be how do we expand his role to maximize even more touches to get him into even more space. We’re doing a lot of things right now and playing around with him and the other backs, whether there are two of them in the game or we’re lining them up outside of the backfield. That’s the next progression in terms of how we want to play this year.”

Williams is the leader in a strong returning backfield for the Irish with Chris Tyree and C’Bo Flemister contributing as well.

