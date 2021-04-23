Advertisement

Irish third baseman Jack Brannigan continues to battle at the plate

Irish manager Link Jarrett says getting production from Brannigan in the back half of the lineup is big.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team has won every single series they’ve played in this season.

The Irish wouldn’t have won the series this past weekend against NC State if it wasn’t for third baseman Jack Brannigan.

All three runs scored by the Irish in the series opener were RBIs by Brannigan.

However, Brannigan’s efficiency goes farther than that. He’s recorded at least one base hit in seven of the last eight games he’s played.

“He’s so athletic and he’s a competitive kid,” Jarrett said. “It’s a kid who’s never played third base and we asked him to go play third base and he goes over there and plays it as hard as he can. He plays it pretty well. It’s been the same thing at the plate. It’s just a maturity. He’s cleaned up his swing a little bit. He’s using the field better. He hit the ball over the scoreboard the other day to left field. You don’t see him pull a lot of balls but he’s starting to open up that left center field, left field part of the equation which is important.”

Brannigan is also a relief pitcher for the Irish. He’s made one appearance on the bump this season against Louisville. He recorded two outs and earned the victory in the 5-3 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday March 27.

Next up is Boston College. First pitch in Game 1 of the series is Friday at 5:30 PM on ACC Network extra.

