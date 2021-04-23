Advertisement

Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,124 more cases Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,124 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 846 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,848 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 712,858 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 4 more coronavirus deaths and 1,250 new cases were reported. 848 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,166 new cases were reported. 836 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 733 new cases were reported. 891 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 1,041 new cases were reported. 829 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 34,485 (+101) cases and 543 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 27,604 (+67) cases and 433 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 11,292 (+35) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,196 (+12) cases and 115 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,827 (+9) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,571 (+10) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,069 (+5) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,927 (+3) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,146 (+2) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

