Groups come together, take stand against racism

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the YWCA, North Central Indiana are coming together to take a stand against racism.

Everyone in the community was invited to join, as people formed a circle of unity on the east side of the St. Joseph County courthouse.

Their theme this year was addressing racism as a public health crisis.

During the event, racial justice committee members presented the 2021 Sojourner Truth Award to community leader Gladys Muhammad.

“I thank you for being here. I’m honored, and I almost cried. But I had to hold myself together to keep from crying because sometimes you think, even in the midst of a lot of awards, that people don’t appreciate the work that you do,” Muhammad said.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller also attended and recognized today as “YWCA: Stand Against Racism” day, a day to celebrate diversity and advocate for the elimination of racism.

