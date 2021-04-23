GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In the murder of New Carlisle six-year-old Grace Ross, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says it’s now appropriate to release more information in the case, after a judge’s ruling said it was not a record of the juvenile court.

We will warn you the details are disturbing, and tough to hear.

Police spoke to the 14-year-old suspect and his mother on the night Ross’ body was found in woods near the apartment complex where both Ross and the suspect lived.

The report says the suspect first told them a “shadowy man was controlling him,” making him strangle Ross with his hands.

The boy said he knew Grace was dead, because he felt her soul/spirit leave her body.

The boy then went back to his apartment and took a shower, hiding his dirty clothes.

The 14-year-old suspect is currently being tried for murder and molestation in the juvenile court system, and not as an adult.

We will keep you up to date on the case, as we learn more on the tragic death of six-year-old Grace Ross.

