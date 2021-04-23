Advertisement

Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash

He was 19.
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre Gustavson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky says freshman guard Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19. The school announced Clarke’s death in a release Thursday night, April 22, 20221, but did not include any more details.(AP Photo/James Crisp, File)
By Associated Press
Apr. 23, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky says freshman guard Terrence Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19. The school announced Clarke’s death in a release, but did not include any more details. The 6-foot-7 Clarke entered the NBA draft last month after playing in just eight games last season because of a right leg injury. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. On Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

