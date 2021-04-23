First Alert Forecast: Dry Friday, Tracking Rain for Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing clouds throughout the day. Rain chances hold off until tomorrow. Highs reaching 60s later this afternoon, a welcome sight after winter made a return earlier in the week. High of 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with some light showers possible after about 3am. A mild evening. Low of 45.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. Light showers during the morning. Some pockets of moderate rain move through during the day with showers ending in the evening. Up to a half inch of rain is possible across Michiana. High of 56.

SUNDAY: A northerly breeze will keep things cooler, highs only in the lower 50s. A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. High of 53.

LONGE RANGE: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the beginning of next week. The big thing will be a big warm up! Temperatures will approach the low 70s Monday with a high near 80 likely Tuesday! We remain warm next week with some rain likely during the second half of the week!

