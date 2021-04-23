Ex-trooper convicted in Taser-related death loses appeal

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction and sentence of a former state trooper who shot a Taser at a Detroit teenager, an act that led to his death.

Mark Bessner tried to chip away at his involuntary manslaughter conviction. He argued that the trial judge excluded evidence that would have helped his defense, among other issues.

Bessner and a partner were patrolling a Detroit neighborhood in 2017 when 15-year-old Damon Grimes drove an ATV near their car.

Bessner said he fired a Taser from his car because he believed Grimes had a gun.

The teen didn’t have a weapon.

Grimes crashed the ATV into a pickup truck and died.

Bessner will be eligible for parole in 2024.

