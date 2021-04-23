Advertisement

Evans denied Baddoo, Pirates beat Tigers 4-2 with 2-run 8th

Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn’t end up scoring.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielders Bryan Reynolds (10), Phillip Evans (24) and Gregory Polanco...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielders Bryan Reynolds (10), Phillip Evans (24) and Gregory Polanco celebrate their win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo’s drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2. Colin Moran and Erik González hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth. With the score tied at 2, Baddoo nearly put the Tigers ahead, but Evans reached above the fence in left, and the ball bounced off his glove and back into the field of play. Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn’t end up scoring.

