Advertisement

Elkhart High School Cheer competing in national competition

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good here in Michiana? The Elkhart High School Cheerleading team is headed to Disney World to compete this weekend in hopes of becoming national champions.

“This is the first time we’ve ever sent a team to a national cheer competition,” Elkhart Community Schools Co-Athletic Director Brian “Buck” Buckley said.

Athletic Director Brian Buckley noting this as quite an accomplishment after a year of virtual competitions and socially-distanced practices.

“If you can imagine learning how to square dance but not being able to touch your partner to do do-si-do, practices were like that for many weeks because they had to keep six-foot separation and wear masks,” Buckley said.

On top of that, this is the first year that the two high schools are competing as one team.

“And I think that’s probably the biggest positive happening here is the relationships and the team building happening amongst the two schools and the kids and participants and student-athletes,” Buckley said.

Buckley says the team’s success benefits both the school and the community as a whole.

“Getting to send one more team on to competition helps really support the total goal of the athletic department, and that is building good relationships and building positive programs.”

And he hopes, above winning a national title, the team has a memorable time.

“It’s not so much about going there and being national champs, it’s about the experience of getting to spend some time with people you’ve spent a whole year with trying to follow the rules and get better and be a team.”

For more on how to watch the team compete in Orlando this weekend, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in...
Crews respond to Elkhart fire

Latest News

Berrien County Health Department
Vaccine Tracker: Berrien County vaccine demand in decline
Corporal Scott Severns was shot during a robbery attempt in South Bend, back on April 21, 2006,...
SBPD remembers fallen officer
St. Joseph County prepping for leaf pickup
South Bend Police Department
South Bend police chief: Dept. currently understaffed
Can you prevent Parkinson’s disease? We’ll tell you about the new research, in today’s Medical...
Medical Moment: Preventing Parkinson’s risk?