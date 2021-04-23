Elkhart High School Cheer competing in national competition

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good here in Michiana? The Elkhart High School Cheerleading team is headed to Disney World to compete this weekend in hopes of becoming national champions.

“This is the first time we’ve ever sent a team to a national cheer competition,” Elkhart Community Schools Co-Athletic Director Brian “Buck” Buckley said.

Athletic Director Brian Buckley noting this as quite an accomplishment after a year of virtual competitions and socially-distanced practices.

“If you can imagine learning how to square dance but not being able to touch your partner to do do-si-do, practices were like that for many weeks because they had to keep six-foot separation and wear masks,” Buckley said.

On top of that, this is the first year that the two high schools are competing as one team.

“And I think that’s probably the biggest positive happening here is the relationships and the team building happening amongst the two schools and the kids and participants and student-athletes,” Buckley said.

Buckley says the team’s success benefits both the school and the community as a whole.

“Getting to send one more team on to competition helps really support the total goal of the athletic department, and that is building good relationships and building positive programs.”

And he hopes, above winning a national title, the team has a memorable time.

“It’s not so much about going there and being national champs, it’s about the experience of getting to spend some time with people you’ve spent a whole year with trying to follow the rules and get better and be a team.”

