Elkhart Community Schools hosts public forum to discuss upcoming referendum

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - May 4 is the day to vote on a referendum to support Elkhart Community Schools.

Thursday night, Elkhart High School East held a public forum to discuss the referendum in more detail.

“And my son graduated from this high school and I want to say that he got the best education and is doing really well,” said one parent in the audience.

The district is asking property taxpayers for $15.25 million a year for eight years, totaling $122 million.

“This referendum is absolutely mission critical for us. The first important piece is the transportation piece. When those dollars run out for us in December, we need to make sure that we have those dollars ready to pick right up in January, in terms of getting kids to school safely,” said Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer.

The money would also be used to reduce out-of-pocket health insurance costs; increase teacher salaries (the district has lost 40-percent of certified staff in the past four years); and support early college and career tech programs.

“Those programs are what do a great deal of good for kids,” said Thalheimer.

While the district recently received roughly $26 million in federal stimulus money from a CARES Act grant, that money can only be used for a “very specific purpose and for a very specific limited time...can’t be used to take care of costs of our core mission and the core expenses that we have either within transportation or personnel,” said Thalheimer.

The stimulus money will help fund things like summer school programs and camps, as well as more mental health services.

