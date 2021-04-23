Driver arrested for OWI, drug possession with 4-year-old in car

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, drug possession and child endangerment after being stopped for speeding on the Indiana Toll Road with a 4-year-old in the car.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday, 4 miles west of the South Bend exit.

While searching the suspect’s car, an Indiana state trooper found bags containing suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine inside a shoebox that was next to where the 4-year-old child had been sitting.

An open container of brandy was also located.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was called and took custody of the 4-year-old.

Anton Simmons, a 37-year-old from Middletown, New York, had a blood alcohol content of .09%.

He is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.

From Indiana State Police Bremen District:

St. Joseph County- Yesterday, April 22, 2021, a Middletown, NY man was arrested by an Indiana State Trooper for operating while intoxicated, drug charges, and child endangerment after being stopped for speeding on the Indiana Toll Road with a 4-year-old in the car.

Just before 9:00 a.m. yesterday, Trooper Matthew Henson stopped a silver 2020 Mitsubishi SUV for speeding on the Indiana Toll Road near the 68-milemarker westbound. This is approximately 4 miles west of the South Bend exit.

Henson reports that when he approached the Mitsubishi, he saw suspected marijuana in plain view and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. While talking with the driver, Anton Simmons, 37 of Middletown, NY, Henson also noted signs of possible impairment.

Henson located a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and a plastic bag of suspected cocaine inside a shoebox that was next to where the 4-year-old child had been sitting. Paraphernalia, a marijuana cigarette, and open container of brandy were also located during a search of the Mitsubishi.

The Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) was called and took custody of the 4-year-old. While with DCS staff the child reportedly pulled a bag of suspected marijuana from under her clothing and gave it to the staff reporting that it belonged to Simmons.

Simmons was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail and found to have a blood alcohol content of .09%. Simmons was preliminarily arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, Child Endangerment, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and received several citations.

