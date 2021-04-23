Advertisement

Cubs beat Mets 4-3 on Heyward’s single in 10th

Pete Alonso homered for New York, which got a stellar outing from the bullpen until Edwin Díaz let in the automatic runner in the 10th.
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a winning single...
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a winning single against the New York Mets during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April, 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Kris Bryant had two hits and two RBIs and Willson Contreras also drove in a run as Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019. Pete Alonso homered for New York, which got a stellar outing from the bullpen until Edwin Díaz let in the automatic runner in the 10th.

