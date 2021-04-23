Crews respond to Elkhart fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in Elkhart.

The call came in Friday morning.

Crews worked to make sure the fire at the 24,000-square-foot building didn’t spread to a nearby propane facility.

The fire is still under investigation.

The fire is still under investigation.

