Advertisement

Crews respond to Elkhart fire

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in...
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in Elkhart.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in Elkhart.

The call came in Friday morning.

Crews worked to make sure the fire at the 24,000-square-foot building didn’t spread to a nearby propane facility.

The fire is still under investigation.

We’re working to get more information. Stay with 16 News Now for updates on air and online.

BREAKING: Crews are at the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in Elkhart.

BREAKING: Crews are at the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of West Bristol Street in Elkhart. We're working to get more information.

Posted by WNDU on Friday, April 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
South Bend Orthopedics is now adopting new protocols for prescription limits, thanks to the 525...
South Bend Orthopedics adopts new protocols for opioid prescriptions
A 10-year-old girl from Claypool who was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable brain tumor 2019,...
Claypool girl passes away after fight with rare brain tumor
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Skeletal remains found in North Liberty identified

Latest News

Mark Bessner
Ex-trooper convicted in Taser-related death loses appeal
Anton Simmons
Driver arrested for OWI, drug possession with 4-year-old in car
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
St. Joseph Co. Council overrides commissioners’ veto of mask-related ordinance