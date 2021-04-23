Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael says he has ALS

CHICAGO (AP) - Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl championship team, says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 63-year-old McMichael disclosed his condition to the Chicago Tribune. The disease, also known as ALS, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control. McMichael was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)