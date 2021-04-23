Advertisement

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael says he has ALS

He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2.
Chicago Bears nine-time Pro Bowler Mike Singletary (50) gets a bear hug from teammate Steve...
Chicago Bears nine-time Pro Bowler Mike Singletary (50) gets a bear hug from teammate Steve McMichael prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Chicago, Dec. 13, 1992. After 12 seasons with the Bears, Singletary is retiring, making this his last home game. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/David Boe)(David Boe | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl championship team, says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 63-year-old McMichael disclosed his condition to the Chicago Tribune. The disease, also known as ALS, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control. McMichael was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

